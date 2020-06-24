Purdue expels student for racist statements on social media

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University President Mitch Daniels has expelled an undergraduate student for “racist and despicable” statements he made on social media.

Purdue said in a news release Tuesday that Daniels determined that repeated statements posted by Maxwell Lawrence “appear plainly intended to incite others and therefore create a risk of public safety issues in the current environment.”

Purdue’s student newspaper, The Exponent, first reported on Friday that the student, an incoming sophomore, posted a video on the website TikTok pretending to run over Black Lives Matter protesters and made racist comments in a group chat.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 24, 2020)