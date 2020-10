In this photo taken on Sept. 14, 2019, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm yells to an official during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against TCU in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday. One big advantage for the Boilermakers: Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State don’t appear on the schedule. They open the season by hosting Iowa on Oct. 24. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue says football coach Jeff Brohm has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The athletic department says in a statement that Brohm is awaiting a second test to confirm the initial result

The school in Indiana says he is isolating at his home.

He is expected to speak with reporters during his regularly scheduled Zoom call Monday morning.

The Boilermakers are scheduled to host Iowa in their season opener Saturday.