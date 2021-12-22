Purdue looks to raise the next crop of young farmers with management series

A girl plays with maize kernels as they fall in a heap as farmers thresh their harvest of maize using a thresher machine at a farm on the outskirts of Bangalore on January 19, 2021. (Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP) (Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Purdue Extension is offering a farm management series that helps agricultural producers and their families learn more about financially maintaining local farms now and into the future.

Starting Jan. 4 and continuing on until the end of the month, the Purdue “Getting Into The Farm Business” workshop series will to be held on consecutive Tuesdays from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. EST at the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds Annex Building in Huntingburg.

An official with the workshop series says “Getting Into The Farm Business” empowers younger or beginning farmers to be better business partners by managing and organizing critical farm information.

The four-week course brings participants together to learn about farm business establishment, farm business planning, farm management, tracking farm success and challenges and exploring available financial, technical and informational assistance and programs, they say.

The program also discusses additional educational farm management programs available to participants.

Registration is $20 for all four sessions, and participants can enroll online here. For more information, contact the Purdue Extension – Dubois County office at 812-482-1782. Registration is available until Jan. 3 and is open to all.