WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind (WEHT) – The Purdue Board of Trustees on Friday announced the unanimous decision to name Dr. Mung Chiang as the university’s next president. Dr. Chiang will replace current Mitch Daniels effective January 1, 2023.

Chiang is the current John A Edwardson Dean of Engineering and Executive Vice President for Strategic Initiatives. According to the university, Chiang has played a central role in establishing new relationships with federal agencies in the national security and economic development sectors and in recruiting new companies to invest and create jobs in Purdue’s Discovery Park District.

Daniels has served as the university’s president since 2013.