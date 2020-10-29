Purdue professor, Newburgh resident wins “best of region” honors

(WEHT)- Purdue University Global professor Rebecca Herman was honored by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs for her presentation “How to Become a Major Leaguer.”

The presentation combined Herman’s two passions: baseball and and leadership. Herman used the framework of baseball to compare it to leading yourself, others, and the game. Herman gave the presentation at the Council’s regional conference earlier in October, which was themed ““Developing Business Leaders for a Better Tomorrow.”

Herman teaches graduate business courses, with an emphasis on leadership and organization development. Prior to her teaching career, Herman spent 20 years in human resources. Herman is also noted for expertise on leadership in Major League Baseball. Having been honored regionally, Herman is set to give her presentation next year at the national conference in Miami.

(This story was originally published on October 29, 2020)

