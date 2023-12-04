HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – In today’s world, smart homes can be controlled by the sound of a user’s voice, electronic devices can be controlled by a smartphone interface and payments can be made with just the tap of a credit card. But innovations at Purdue University could simplify the way humans interact with devices even more.

Professor Shreya Sen’s lab has developed two inventions he says could allow humans to shift away from using voice commands or a digital screen to interface with devices. One of these inventions, called “Wi-R” would establish an internet within the body that can communicate with digital devices, or even other humans, through touch.

According to the university, the technology could be used to allow someone to send a photo by poking them, or play music through a speaker by touching it. Officials say the skin would be the interface for an internet network instead of a screen, effectively establishing a “body internet.”

The other invention is a brain implant concept that Sen’s lab says might one day allow for humans to control technology with their thoughts. The lab says it may be decades before the technology is available, but their implant concept has the potential to solve issues with developing implants for controlling devices with the mind.

“Right now, our gateway to the internet is this very exciting box in our hands. We find ourselves heads down looking at it for a significant fraction of our awake time. If that’s not the kind of the future we want, then technology needs to evolve,” said Sen. “Instead, the smartphone could be deconstructed and distributed all around you at suitable locations such that it becomes invisible to the eye.”

The lab says the technology uses electro-quasistatic signals to transfer data faster than Bluetooth communication.