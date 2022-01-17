Purdue: Some Hoosier farmers may have a difficult 2022

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) – COVID-19 will call the shots on whether Hoosier farmers have a good year.

That is the prediction from the Purdue University’s Annual Indiana Farm Outlook Study. The study says uncertainty over the pandemic and how it may effect the supply chain and inflation will be the major factors in determining the profits for many businesses, including farming.

The survey says food prices will likely continue to go up, but so will fertilizer costs, land prices and cash rent. Despite the challenges, the report is cautiously optimistic farm profits will increase slightly in 2022. For a link to the full report, click here.