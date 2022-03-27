WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University plans to welcome to its campus up to 20 Ukrainian scholars who have been displaced by Russia’s invasion of their country.

The school announced the initiative Friday, saying it would accept scholars “directly impacted by the war” in Ukraine. Purdue says the effort lasting at least one calendar year would offer up to 20 visiting scholars and their dependents an “opportunity to resume their academic pursuits” at Purdue.

Those eligible are scholars with faculty positions at Ukrainian universities who are engaged in academic research, and scholars enrolled in Ukrainian doctoral programs who are at the dissertation research stage of their degree program.