Purdue University engineers create ‘whitest paint ever’

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind (WEHT) — Purdue University engineers have created the whitest paint ever. They say it can help curb global warming.

The whitest paint ever reflects up to 98.1 percent of sunlight. The picture below shows its cooling power.

The painted white square turned almost black under infrared light, and the surrounding area cooled below room temperature.

Purdue used a chemical called barium sulfate (BaSO4).

The paint can help buildings rely less on air-conditioning. It is so reflective, it even worked in the middle of winter.