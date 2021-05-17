Purdue University sees second year of record enrollment

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind (WEHT) – Purdue University is seeing a second year of record enrollment.

For the fall of 2021, Purdue will have more than 10,000 freshmen. This is the largest incoming freshman class in any Big Ten school since at least 2005.

That’s also nearly 1200 more incoming freshmen than last fall. Most of those students are from out-of-state.

To serve that many students, the university is creating 37 more positions for clinic faculty. They are also repurposing office space to be used for additional classrooms.