HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Purdue’s big man on the court, Zach Edey, is entering the NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

Edey announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday saying:

My basketball journey has been unorthodox to say the least, but I wouldn’t change a thing about it. From ranked 437 in my class to national player of the year, I can’t put into words what Purdue University, my teammates, my coaches, and our fans mean to me. Though we fell short of our ultimate goal this season, I loved every second of it. With that being said, I’m putting my name in the NBA draft while maintaining my college eligibility. I will evaluate my future after going through the process and look forward to what’s next! Zach Edey

Edey would have to withdraw his name from the draft by May 31 to maintain his eligibility.