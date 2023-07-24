HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana State Police have released more information on a chase that ended in Knox County on Friday, July 21.

Authorities have confirmed three juveniles were the occupants of a stolen 1997 Dodge Dakota that crashed while attempting to elude police, killing a man from Oaktown.

Authorities also stated those three juveniles were reported missing from Vigo and Owen Counties. The report states the juveniles were traveling south on U.S. 41 and refused to stop for deputies and eventually crashed into another vehicle.

The report also states a 16-year-old Terre Haute male was the driver and attempted a right turn but was going too fast and hit the driver’s side of a 2006 Chevrolet Impala that was stopped at a stop sign.

The driver of the Impala was later identified as Jimmy Mayall, 88, of Oaktown. Mayall was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities state the driver was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for minor injuries and later transported to Southwest Indiana Regional Youth Village in Vincennes. A 16-year-old Poland female was the second passenger, and she was taken to the same facilities for treatment of minor injuries. A 15-year-old male from Terre Haute was the third passenger and was airlifted to Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. His condition is unknown.

Police state this is an ongoing investigation and charges are pending.