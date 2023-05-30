INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – A high speed collision at the Indy 500 on Sunday sent a tire flying over a privacy fence. Eyewitness News photographer Max Durcholz and his wife were sitting in part of the grandstands during the race, and saw it happen.

“Being that close to the experience is pretty crazy,” Max said after the race.”We noticed the red flag caution, it was coming right around, driver spun out of control and we noticed the tire flip right over a section that was probably three over.”

This was the couple’s third time going to the Indianapolis 500. In past races, the couple says they have seen crashes, but nothing like this one.

“This is probably the biggest and closest encounter we had to a crash like that before.”

With less than 20 laps to go, Kyle Kirkwood collided with Felix Rosenqvist. The impact sent Kirkwood’s tire flying over the wall and grandstands, missing fans. Both drivers were able to get out of their cars by themselves.

“We were hoping that nobody got hurt, thank god nobody did. Not even the drivers, they were all safe.”

The tire ended up crashing into a white sedan in the parking lot. The car belonged to Robin Matthews.

“Somebody said it hit a golf cart, then they were like ‘Robin, that’s your car.'”

Robin Matthews was invited to kiss the bricks after the race.