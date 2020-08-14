Record number of organs donated in Indiana in July

INDIANA (WEHT) In July 2020, Indiana Donor Network recovered 92 lifesaving organs for patients on the national transplant waiting list, the highest monthly total in the organization’s 33-year history.

July’s total breaks Indiana Donor Network’s existing record of 91 organs recovered for transplant in November 2019. The organization is also on pace to recover 18.5% more organs for transplant in 2020 than in 2019 – which was also a year of growth, with 5.2% more organs recovered for transplant in 2019 than in 2018.

Indiana Donor Network says several process improvements contributed to the increase in organs recovered for waiting transplant recipients. Staff members have been working closely with hospital partners to increase donor referral rates and do more on-site evaluations than ever before. Indiana Donor Network is also coordinating more cases of donation after cardiac death and has increased the age range for evaluations.

Additionally, Indiana Donor Network quickly identified ways to move forward with donation at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as testing all potential donors for COVID-19 through a partnership with the Indiana State Department of Health.

Nationwide, 113,000 people are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, and 1,300 of those patients are here in Indiana. Each donor hero can save up to eight lives through organ donation and heal up to 75 people through tissue donation.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 14, 2020)

