Reminding drivers to slow down in school zones

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– An Evansville teacher is expected to be okay after being hit by a truck early this morning while directing traffic and protecting kids at Plaza Park School. Some parents and school staff members say this is a reminder to drive slowly through school zones especially this time of the year.

The teacher was wearing a neon vest and helping to direct traffic near Plaza Park School. Evansville police officers say that is when a driver hit the teacher. Since they slowed down in a school zone, the teacher is expected to be okay.

EVSC officials said this time of the year, it’s especially important to slow down when you see flashing yellow lights in order to keep kids, teachers, and parents safe.

“We have a lot of students who are riding to school on school buses, we have student drivers at the high school level, we have a lot of students who are walking or who’s parents may be walking them to school as well,” said Jason Woebkenberg from the EVSC.

In a couple years, Judy Delong said she will be walking her grandson to school in the morning. She said most of her neighbors watch out for the kids.

“Most of the people do slow down,” said Delong. “But you get one every now and then that just kind of is out there and just doing their own thing and flying by doing 30 or 40.”

Delong hopes to see all drivers go 20 miles per hour at the most when driving through a school zone.

“It’s disturbing to because children are kind of like animals. You never know when they are going to dart out for any silly reason,” said Delong.

This time of the year, it can be hard to see in the mornings with the sun shining over the horizon and into drivers’ eyes. The teacher was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver was not given a ticket.

(This story was originally published on September 21, 2020)