INDIANA (WEHT) — U.S. Congressman Larry Bucshon was recently awarded the American Farm Bureau Federation’s ‘Friend of Farm Bureau’ Award for his support of the Hoosier agriculture industry and farmers in the 117th Congress.

“Agriculture is critical to the success and well-being of our state. Hoosier farmers contribute $31.2 billion to the economy, making Indiana the nation’s eighth largest agricultural exporter,” said Bucshon. “I am honored to receive the ‘Friend of Farm Bureau’ Award and will continue to fight for Hoosier farmers in Congress.”

He also noted how important Hoosiers farmers are for the state, saying, “Together, Indiana’s farmers and ranchers help ensure that our nation has an abundant and reliable supply of food, fuel, and fiber, and I am so grateful for their contributions.”

The American Farm Bureau Federation gives this award to members of Congress who have supported Farm Bureau’s position on policy issues, as demonstrated by their voting records, and who were nominated by their respective state Farm Bureaus and approved by the AFBF Board of Directors.