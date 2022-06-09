WASHINGTON (WEHT) – Indiana Eight District Congressman Larry Bucshon said the Protecting our Kids Act (H.R. 7910) and the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act of 2021 (H.R. 2377) would introduce unconstitutional restrictions on law-abiding Americans. The congressman voted against both bills and released the following statement on June 9.

As the father of four children, I want to ensure that our kids are safe at school and our families are safe in our communities. The recent school shooting in Texas and the racially based shooting in Buffalo were horrific and tragic acts of violence. My heart goes out to the victims, their families and to these communities. However, the bills brought to the House floor this week would not actually help solve gun violence in America. In fact, the bills we voted on this week would impose unconstitutional restrictions on the Constitutionally guaranteed rights of law-abiding adults. Instead of working on commonsense and bipartisan solutions to improve mental health and make our schools and communities safer, Washington Democrats continue to push partisan policies that do not address the root cause of gun violence in our communities and do not respect the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Hoosiers.

Congressman Larry Bucshon