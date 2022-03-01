WASHINGTON (WEHT) — Following President Biden’s State of the Union address, Rep. Larry Bucshon gave his thoughts on what he thought were good and bad points about the speech.

“I really thought it was a good speech outlining the power of the Ukrainian people and their ability to stand up for their own land and defend themselves against the Russian aggression,” says Rep. Bucshon.

He continues, saying, “A lot of it was a liberal wish list – I’m a Republican – and I think he outlined a lot of big government programs that we’ve been debating for a long time, many of which I disagree with.”

Rep. Bucshon's full statement can be watched in the video player above.