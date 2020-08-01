Rep. Greg Pence criticized for racist items sold at his mall

This Tuesday, July 21, 2020, photo, shows an antiques mall owned by U.S. Rep. Greg Pence and his wife. Pence, the older brother of Vice President Mike Pence, is being criticized for allowing the sale of objects with racist depictions of African Americans at a time when the country is having a reckoning over race. (AP Photo/Casey Smith)

EDINBURGH, Ind. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Greg Pence is coming under criticism for allowing the sale of objects with racist depictions of African Americans at a sprawling antiques mall he owns with his wife.

The issue has taken on particular significance amid a national reckoning on race. The Exit 76 Antique Mall in Edinburgh, Indiana, has more than 4 million items for sale by the merchants who rent booths from the Pences.

Sprinkled throughout the mall are dozens of objects that trade in Jim Crow-era caricatures and stereotypes. Pence’s Democratic challenger drew attention to the objects recently. Through a spokesperson, the Republican congressman told The Star Press that he “is not engaged in the active management” of the mall. Greg Pence is the vice president’s older brother.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on August 1, 2020)

LATEST NEWS: