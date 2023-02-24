Rep. Wendy McNamara speaks in favor of the right to work bill at the Statehouse Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2012, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Legislation that makes additional investments into a state grant program for schools’ use to beef up security is on its way to the Senate.

Representative Wendy McNamara’s legislation increases investments in Secured School Safety Grants. Under her proposal, the state would invest $26 million into matching local school safety grants, and ensure safety plans for public, private and public charter schools meet standards. The bill expands what the grants can be used for, including digital mapping of floor plans that can be shared with first responders, multi-disciplinary threat assessments and technology to detect fire, chemical, visual and audible threats.

Rep. McNamara said, “School administrators need to have the flexibility and means to enact quality safety plans for students and staff. The safety concerns in schools is always shifting, but this bill will go a long way in ensuring that they have the resources and plans in place that suits their unique needs.”

Rep. McNamara said the bill would also create a school safety team in every school corporation in Indiana, comprised of safety specialists like law enforcement, school resource officers, counselors and social workers. A news release from McNamara’s office says the group would be tasked with providing guidance to students, staff and teachers along with the updated and individualized plans for their school corporation.

The news release from McNamara’s office says the bill passed unanimously. House Bill 1492 now heads to the Senate for further consideration.