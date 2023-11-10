HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – For Veterans Day, State Representative Tim O’Brien sent out a press release with resources for veterans.

Some resources he provided include:

  • Indiana Benefits at a Glance
    • The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs offers benefit information for Hoosier veterans and their families.
  • Next Level Veterans
    • Career training and opportunities to connect to employers through Indiana’s Next Level Veterans initiative.
  • Military Family Relief Fund
    • The Military Family Relief Fund helps those who may be struggling to pay for essentials like housing, utilities and food.
  • Operation Holiday Program
    • Operation Holiday Program provides $200 for holiday meals plus $300 per dependent child for eligible veterans this holiday season. 
  • For veterans in crisis
    • Veterans in crisis should call 988, then press 1 for immediate and confidential assistance, or text 838255 or chat online with a responder who is ready to help.
  • Rep. O’Brien’s office
    • Hoosier veterans and their families can always contact Rep. O’Brien’s office at h78@iga.in.gov or 317-232-9600 for assistance or help navigating state government resources.

O’Brien says, “Thank you to all veterans who have protected this great state and country.”