Report: Indiana economy lagging behind neighboring states, national competitors

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT)- A report compiled by the Indiana Department of Commerce shows the state is trailing economically behind neighboring states and “national competitors.”

The Indiana Vision 2025 plan uses report cards to gauge Indiana’s national standing and comparing the state with a group of neighboring states and national competitors in Iowa, North Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, and Minnesota using 32 different metrics.

While Chamber of Commerce President and CEO John Brinegar is encouraged by the emphasis on workforce training, he says “Indiana legislators have abdicated their responsibilities to students and parents by taking the state backward in abandoning accountability and failing to maintain a leading-edge approach.”

Of the 32 metrics in the national rankings, Indiana has six top 10 rankings, but four bottom 10 results. More information about Indiana Vision 2025 can be found online.

(This story was originally published on June 11, 2020)

