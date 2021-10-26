Report urges greater diversity for Indiana State Police

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2021 file photo, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks during a bill signing ceremony at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield, Ind. An external review of Indiana’s state police agencies found they need to bolster the recruitment and promotion of minority and female officers and increase training about racial bias. The findings are part of a 100-page report released Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 that was commissioned by Republican Gov. Holcomb following demonstrations across the country and state last year protesting the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Davies File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An external review of Indiana’s state police agencies found they need to bolster the recruitment and promotion of minority and female officers and increase training about racial bias.

The findings are part of a 100-page report released Monday that was commissioned by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb following demonstrations across the country last year protesting the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The consulting firm acknowledges attempts by Indiana State Police to recruit more diverse officer candidates, while citing that white men made up more than 80% of promotions and reassignments during 2018-20. Holcomb said the report was part of a commitment to “fostering an inclusive and equitable environment.”