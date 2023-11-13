HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Representatives Jim Banks and Larry Bucshon visited Indiana National Guard Troops at Camp Simba in Manda Bay, Kenya and U.S. forces at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti over Veterans Day weekend.

According to a press release, over 130 Indiana National Guardsmen serve in the Horn of Africa as part of Task Force Tomahawk. Following the trip, Representative Bucshon praised those serving at both locations.

“I recently had the opportunity and honor to visit with Indiana National Guard troops stationed in Kenya and review their mission in Djibouti to defend our nation and allies from terrorist groups in the region,” said Bucshon. “Indiana National Guard troops are some of the finest in the nation and every Hoosier is thankful for their unwavering dedication and sacrifice abroad to keep our nation safe.”

Representative Bucshon served in the United States Navy Reserve for almost a decade.