INDIANA (WEHT) – Hunters will have to use a new system to submit reserve hunt applications.

The Indiana DNR says starting July 1, hunters can apply for a variety of reserved hunts online by visiting this website. This year, instead of one application period for all draws, they are split into a few different date windows. The reason for the change is to help hunters more easily plan for their hunts and thereby increase the number of hunters able to participate.

Indiana DNR says the online method is the only way to apply for the hunts listed below, and no late entries will be accepted. Applicants must have a hunting license that is valid for the hunt for which they are applying, and hunters will be selected through a random drawing. Applicants will be able to view draw results online within two weeks after the application period has closed. An email will be sent to all applicants when draws have been completed.

Applications for the following hunting opportunities open July 1. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 1:

Dove Hunts : Applicants may select the desired date and property. Due to inclement spring weather, other crops may have been planted in place of or along with sunflowers. Properties include the following Fish & Wildlife areas (FWAs): Atterbury Goose Pond Jasper-Pulaski Kankakee Kingsbury Pigeon River Willow Slough Winamac

: Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge Youth Deer Hunt: Muscatatuck NWR will host one reserved firearm deer hunt for youth, September 24 to 25.

Indiana Private Lands Access (IPLA) Hunts: IPLA will offer reserved hunts for squirrel and youth deer on private lands. Hunt dates and locations can be seen when applying.



Applications for the following hunting opportunities open August 22. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on September 23:

FWA Waterfowl Hunts: Participating FWAs include: Goose Pond Hovey Lake Kingsbury Kankakee LaSalle Province Pond Wetland Conservation Area

FWA Deer Hunts: Deer Creek and Fairbanks Landing will host firearm season hunts.

State Park Deer Hunts: State parks participating include: Brown County Chain O’Lakes Charlestown Fort Harrison Harmonie Lincoln McCormick’s Creek Ouabache, Pokagon Potato Creek Prophetstown Shades Shakamak Summit Lake Tippecanoe River Whitewater Memorial Trine State Recreation Area and Cave River Valley Natural Area

Wildlife Refuge (NWR) Deer Hunts: Properties participating include Big Oaks and Muscatatuck, each of which will draw archery, firearms, and muzzleloader deer hunts.

November Gamebird Area (GBA) Hunts: Reserved hunts will be held on Game Bird Areas in northern Indiana (Benton, Jasper, Newton, Warren, and White counties). Hunters may choose from a variety of hunt dates. These are not put/take pheasant hunts.

Indiana Private Lands Access (IPLA) Hunts: IPLA will offer reserved hunts for game birds and deer on private lands.



Applications for the following hunting opportunities open October 3. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on October 31.

December Gamebird Area (GBA) Hunts: Reserved hunts will be held on Game Bird Areas in northern Indiana (Benton, Jasper, Newton, Warren, and White counties). Hunters may choose from a variety of hunt dates. These are not put/take pheasant hunts.

Indiana Private Lands Access (IPLA) Hunts: IPLA will offer reserved hunts for rabbit on private lands.



Additional hunting opportunities:

Camp Atterbury (National Guard property) has decided not to allocate deer hunting opportunities through the Indiana DNR reservation system. For details on how to apply for hunting opportunities at Camp Atterbury, see this website. Email questions to ng.in.inarng.mbx.hunting-program@army.mil or call 812-526-1499, ext. 61375.

Indiana DNR says for people to please note that for all opportunities listed, only one application per hunt is allowed. No changes can be made once an application is submitted. The application process is now consolidated into the online services website along with licenses, CheckIN Game, and HIP registration. An online account is not required to apply, but you must have a Customer ID number. Indiana DNR says hunts without a registration fee will follow the same process as those with a fee.



To view draw results, applicants can log into their online services account or click “View hunt draw results” at this website. More information is available here.