Reward offered for tips on killing of bald eagle in Vigo Co

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the killing of a bald eagle in southern Vigo County, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources reported Monday.

The juvenile eagle was discovered in a tree on March 10 by people who regularly visit the area to view eagles. Conservation officers were contacted and initiated an investigation. Officers determined that the juvenile eagle was killed from a gunshot to the breast area. The investigation is still ongoing.

A joint $2,000 reward is being offered by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Indiana Turn-in-a-Poacher, Inc. (TIP), to anyone with information leading to a conviction of the responsible party. Anyone with information on the responsible party is asked to contact Indiana Conservation Officers’ Central Dispatch at (812) 837-9536 or the Turn in a Poacher, Inc. (TIP) hotline at (800) 847-4367 (TIP-IDNR).

(This story was originally published on March 16, 2021)