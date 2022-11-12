INDIANA (WEHT) — Longtime Indiana Republican Party leader Rex Early, who was a one-time candidate for governor, has died at age 88.

Early died Friday, according to Leppert Mortuaries of Indianapolis. Early grew up in Vincennes, Indiana, and became a successful business owner in Indianapolis.

He was a gregarious community and political activist, serving as Vincennes University’s board chairman and later as state Republican Party chairman in 1991-93. He ran for governor in 1996 and finished second in the Republican primary to then-Indianapolis Mayor Stephen Goldsmith, Early continued in politics, becoming state chairman of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign ahead of that year’s contested Indiana GOP primary.

Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer issued this statement after Early’s passing:

“Rex Early was a Hoosier legend.

Throughout his life, Rex would contribute to the Indiana Republican Party more than just his chairmanship. His colorful personality and infamous storytelling helped our conservative message reach thousands of Hoosiers across the state and shape our party’s image.

Our sincerest condolences to Rex’s family and all who had the pleasure of calling him a friend and colleague.”

Governor Eric J. Holcomb also offered the following statement regarding the passing of Rex Early:

“Rex was truly one of a kind—and most everyone who knew him would agree—Thank God for that.

As a man of many eras, he was the Indiana Republican Party’s Iron Man.

His support was coveted. From dog catcher to U.S. President, lines formed at his door for an endorsement. His wit was a weapon that could take over a room, or torpedo a campaign. He wore the ring, and just preferred you kiss it.

Early, and Holcomb family roots run deep in Knox County Indiana, which probably means we’re somehow related. For that, I’ll forever be proud, and grateful to have known Rex, whose loyalty and devotion to our state and nation will never be surpassed.

A true Marine, he fought up until his last stand and will forever be missed with a smile.

Until we meet again, all Hail Rex.”

The cause of Rex Early’s death wasn’t immediately available.

AP helped contribute to this report.