DELPHI, Ind. — The attorneys for Richard Allen, the man accused of murdering Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in February 2017, have fired back against the evidence presented by investigators in the recently released court documents.

Attorneys Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin stated they argued on behalf of unsealing the court documents because “Rick has nothing to hide” and that they hope releasing the information would lead to tips that “assist us in proving his innocence.”

“Rick is a 50-year-old man who has never been arrested nor accused of any crime in his entire life,” Allen’s lawyers said. “He is innocent and completely confused as to why he has been

charged with these crimes.”

Allen’s attorneys chose to speak out after stating that both police and the prosecutors have been able to conduct multiple press conferences over the past five-plus years while Allen has only had a single post-hearing press conference in which to “assert his innocence.”

The attorneys went on to question the evidence mentioned in the court documents and asked if “a single magic bullet” is proof of guilt.

“It is a bit premature to engage in any detailed discussions regarding the veracity of this evidence until more discovery is received, but it is safe to say that the discipline of tool-mark identification (ballistics) is anything but a science. The entire discipline has been under attack in courtrooms across this country as being unreliable and lacking any scientific validity. We anticipate a vigorous legal and factual challenge to any claims by the prosecution as to the reliability of its conclusions concerning the single magic bullet.”

Allen’s attorneys went on further to point out that Allen’s Ford Focus is “not, in any way, similar to the distinctive look of the PT Cruiser or Smart Car that was described by witnesses.”

“It seems that the CCSD is trying to bend facts to fit their narrative,” the lawyers said.

The attorneys went on to detail Allen’s character by stating in the five years since Allen provided police with information he never got rid of his vehicle, his guns, or threw out his clothing. Nor did he alter his appearance or relocate to another community.

“He did what any innocent man would do and continued his normal routine,” the attorneys said.

The lawyers brought up how Allen voluntarily assisted in helping authorities after Libby and Abby went missing, claiming it was Allen who contacted the police and voluntarily discussed being on the trail that day, not the police who came to Allen.

“Without Rick coming forward, the police probably would not have had any way of

knowing that he was on the trail that day,” the attorneys said.

According to his lawyers, after Allen shared information with police and conservation officers voluntarily he didn’t hear from the police again for five years. The lawyers point out police contacted Allen two weeks before a contested sheriff’s election and within days of a lawsuit being filed where a Carroll County deputy claims he was demoted over suggestions offered for the Delphi murders investigation.

Allen’s lawyers also questioned the Carroll County prosecutor’s previous allegations of others being involved in the slaying of the Delphi girls stating there was “no mention in the PCA about a second suspect involved in the killing.”

“The defense is confused by such discrepancies in the investigation and will be in a better position to respond as more discovery is received,” Allen’s lawyers said.

Allen’s lawyers stated their intent moving forward is to scrutinize the discovery and give attention to the tips their team is receiving and offer this information to the public as long as a gag order isn’t put into place preventing them from doing so.

Read the entire statement below:

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe H. Leazenby issued the following statement in response to Allen’s attorneys:

“I feel a court of law is the proper and impartial setting for this matter to be vetted and not within the dominion of speculation or assumption of a public or social media arena. Patience and time must be afforded to the system, granting all aspects of the case to be brought to light.”