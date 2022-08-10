Photos from the scene where a Richmond police officer was shot on Wednesday.

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond police officer has been shot on Wednesday evening. The shooting suspect has also been shot, authorities confirm.

According to the Indiana State Police, the shooting occurred near 12th Street and C Street in Richmond. Police confirmed the female officer who was shot was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, and was seriously injured.

Authorities say the suspect was also transported to a hospital. No condition has been given for the suspect.

Police confirmed the officer was on duty at the time of the shooting.

FOX59 spoke to witnesses at the scene who said the shooting occurred after the suspect was being pursued by police and fled into a home near 12th and C streets. According to witnesses, the suspect reemerged from the home with a loaded firearm and shot the female officer in the head before being struck by returned fire.

At this time, police have not confirmed the details of the shooting. Richmond police chief Mike Britt did say the entire department suited up to come to the scene and offer help in response to the incident.

Joyce Deloney told FOX59 she witnessed part of the shooting, at first thinking she was hearing fireworks before she walked across a parking lot and saw gunfire striking a building causing Deloney to turn and run.

“I think everyone is in shock, maybe a little bit of disbelief that this was happening here,” Deloney said, adding that the neighborhood has lots of families and children.

“It’s tragic that this happened… I think this could have been prevented.”

This is a developing story. The article will be updated once more information has been gathered.