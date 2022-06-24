A woman holds a sign saying “stop abortion now,” at a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on May 5, 2022, left, and another woman…
A woman holds a sign saying “stop abortion now,” at a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on May 5, 2022, left, and another woman holds a sign during a news conference for reproductive rights in response to the leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 3, 2022. (AP Photo)
INDIANA (WEHT) – The Right to Life President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Fichter hosted a virtual media briefing today at 12 p.m. to share remarks about today’s historical ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court.