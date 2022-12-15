INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say Santa Claus’ visit to Riley Hospital for Children was especially meaningful this year as he appeared in person for the first time since 2019.

A news release says due to COVID-19 safety precautions, Santa visited the hospital virtually via a mobile robot in 2020 and 2021. Officials say this year he delivered gifts, brought cheer to patients and their families and even posed for photos with hospital workers.

(Courtesy: Indiana University Health)

Officials say Santa will continue his visits through Friday.