INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say Santa Claus’ visit to Riley Hospital for Children was especially meaningful this year as he appeared in person for the first time since 2019.
A news release says due to COVID-19 safety precautions, Santa visited the hospital virtually via a mobile robot in 2020 and 2021. Officials say this year he delivered gifts, brought cheer to patients and their families and even posed for photos with hospital workers.
Officials say Santa will continue his visits through Friday.