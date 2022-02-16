INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) — Attorney General Todd Rokita says he took new action this week against what he calls “unlawful” vaccine mandates from President Joe Biden.

Officials say Attorney General Rokita is asking a federal appeals court to decline the mandate nationally because he thinks it “improperly intrudes on states’ traditional powers and represents an unauthorized exercise of regulatory power”.

“Liberty is too precious for us to accept partial victories,” Attorney General Rokita said. “As long as these unlawful mandates are enforced anywhere in the nation, they threaten our freedoms here in Indiana.”

Rokita also says he has succeeded before in getting courts to prevent the federal-contractor mandate from being applied to employees of Indiana agencies that provide services to the federal government.