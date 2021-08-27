Rokita: Hospital staff and patients need to watch out for suspicious activity

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT)– Attorney General Todd Rokita said after a data breach by Eskenazi Health, current or former patients or employees need to watch out for suspicious activity with their accounts and personal information. The time shortly after a breach is a prime opportunity for hackers and scammers to exploit and sell the information they have stolen.

“As with any major breach, Hoosiers should protect and monitor their personal information closely,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Our Office’s Data Privacy and Identify Theft Unit is prepared to direct consumers to data theft resources to combat further damage and prevent additional harm if they become victims of scammers and fraud.”

Attorney General Rokita and the Office of the Indiana Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division provided these tips to make sure your personal information is secure: