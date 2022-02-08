INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit in a federal district court on Feb. 8 to stop President Joe Biden’s executive order to raise federal contractors’ minimum wage. The lawsuit was also filed in the states of Arizona, Idaho, Nebraska, and South Carolina.

Biden’s executive order raises the minimum wage of federal contractors to $15. The United States Senate rejected Biden’s proposal to carry out a national minimum wage of $15 as part of a coronavirus relief package in March of 2021.

“As of today, the United States remains a free country,” Attorney General Rokita said. “The president might be convinced that he knows best the rules that everyone else should follow, but despite his wishes, he still lacks the powers of a dictator. That means he is still required by the Constitution to respect Congress, the states and the rule of law — and I intend to hold him to those obligations.”

Biden’s executive order applies to over 500,000 businesses that employ one-fifth of the U.S. labor force.