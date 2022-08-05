INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita supports the practice of listing individuals’ biological sex on birth certificates rather than changing them years later to reflect their gender identities.

“The purpose of a birth certificate is obviously to establish a record of biological birth and certain relevant factual details of that occasion,” Attorney General Rokita said. “To change the designated sex on a birth certificate at a later date is in effect falsifying that document.”

A news release from AG Rokita’s office says the issue is whether the judicial branch has the authority to order changes in the designated sex on birth certificates to make them match people’s preferences. Rokita’s office says while the Indiana General Assembly has the authority to pass a law permitting that, Attorney General Rokita noted in a brief, the courts do not.

The news release says the brief pertains to a case in which a mother filed a petition with a court seeking to change a seven-year-old’s designated sex from male to female. The child has been treated as a girl by family, friends and doctors since around two years old, according to legal documents.

