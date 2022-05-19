INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Attorney General (AG) Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers of crafty scammers before heading to the greatest spectacle in racing. Con artists are widespread and can fool even the most experienced fans during large sporting events according to Rokita.

“As Indiana prepares to welcome tens of thousands of people to the Indianapolis 500, I encourage Hoosiers to exercise caution before buying tickets, paying for parking, or making any online reservations,” AG Rokita said. “If you believe you’ve fallen victim to any type of scam, please contact my office to file a complaint.”

Many counterfeit passes and tickets look real and authentic but track staff can spot a fake right away. Race fans have made it all the way to the gate only to be turned away for fake parking passes or tickets in the past. If the deals sound too good to be true, they usually are.

AG Rokita offers the following tips to avoid scams during this year’s race:

Purchase items directly from Indianapolis Motor Speedway whenever possible.

Consider the source. Know the difference between a professional ticket broker (a legitimate and accredited reseller), a ticket scalper (an unregulated and unlicensed ticket seller) and a scammer selling scam tickets.

Know the refund policy. Only purchase tickets from a ticket reseller that provides clear details about the terms of the transaction.

Use payment methods that come with protection. Always use a credit card so there is a possible course of action for not paying for fake tickets.

Call the hotel directly before the trip to check previously made reservations.

Check the reviews for the hotel or Airbnb before reservations are made.

Look for warning signs like prices that seem a little too low or website addresses that seem odd.

Get email confirmations for all reservations and tickets.

Hoosiers are encouraged to contact the Office of the Indiana Attorney General regarding any suspected scams or scam attempts. Complaints can be file online by visiting indianaconsumer.com or by calling (800) 382-5516.