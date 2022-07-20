INDIANA (WEHT) – Several rule changes took effect on Wednesday at Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties after being approved with the Natural Resources Commission, attorney general’s office and governor’s office.

These changes include allowing stands or blinds, including portable ground blinds, to be left overnight on DNR properties if the blind or stand is legibly marked with the name, address and phone number of the owner or the owner’s customer identification number. Trail and game cameras can also be placed on properties managed by the Division of Fish & Wildlife, as well as on state forests and state recreation areas as long as the camera is legibly marked with the owner’s name, address, phone number or customer identification number. DNR says the placement of a camera must not damage a tree.

According to a release from DNR, the placing of bait for wildlife is prohibited on any DNR property. Exceptions are granted for bait or food placed for wildlife management as authorized by DNR, the result of authorized agricultural operations on the property, such as tenant farming, or a bird feeder placed by a DNR employee.

Magnet fishing is now allowed via permit on public waters on DNR properties as long as the magnet is able to be carried and retrieved by hand. The collection of shed antlers without a permit is allowed, except on dedicated nature preserves.