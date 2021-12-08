Rural Indiana communities granted $1.5M investment from USDA

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — In an effort towards reducing the impacts of climate change, the United States Department of Agriculture announced a $1.5 million investment to go towards rural Indiana communities.

“The opportunity for rural small businesses and ag producers to affordably implement renewable energy and energy efficient infrastructure not only impacts their bottom line, but also influences the impact rural communities have on climate change,” Rural Development Acting State Director Curtis stated.

He continued, saying that by reducing energy costs and aiding rural America with implementing modern infrastructure, the USDA can help create new opportunities for good-paying jobs and make rural communities more resilient long-term.

American Eagle 5, a Vincennes based company, is set to receive a $37,033 grant through the program. They’ll be using the money to purchase and install a 40-kW solar array for their hotel. This investment is said to help save the hotel nearly $68,000 in electrical costs per year and replace 216,500 kWh per year, which is enough electricity to power 16 homes.

Among other companies, Egg Innovations, Impact CNC, Gudeman Partners and JC Newcom Farms are few of the other beneficiaries receiving money to better their business with the grants.

Through their Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), the USDA says these investments will help agricultural producers and rural small businesses purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy efficiency improvements.