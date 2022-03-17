INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Drivers and walkers in rural Indiana will be enjoying smoother rides or walks in the coming years. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced that $162 million in federal transportation funding is being awarded to 50 cities, towns and counties in rural portions of Indiana.

The funding will help these communities to invest in local road and bridge improvements and sidewalk projects.

Rural communities will design, develop and purchase land for projects that would be bid during the fiscal year beginning July 2027. INDOT will also be financially participating in design, engineering and right of way addition pieces of these projects.

INDOT dedicates approximately 25 percent of its federal highway funds to supporting local projects each year. Metropolitan Planning Organizations distribute those funds to cities, towns and counties within the state’s larger urbanized areas while INDOT distributes funds outside MPO areas. Communities must contribute at least 20 percent in local matching funds and meet other federal requirements to receive federal funding.

A list of all communities receiving funds can be found online here.

Get updates on INDOT projects and programs via: