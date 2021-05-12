Rural preservation award accepting nominations

Stream Cliff Farm outside Commiskey in Jennings County, Indiana, won the 2020 John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation.

INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana Landmarks and the Indiana Farm Bureau are accepting nominations for the 2021 John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation. The award recognizes the preservation and continued use of historic farm buildings in Indiana.

Submissions require photographs as well as a description of the farms history and how the structures or buildings are used for farming today. The award winner will receive coverage in Indiana Preservation magazine..

Nominations can be submitted online and will be accepted until June 5.