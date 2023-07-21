*Video and aerial image courtesy of the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office.

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man has been arrested following a police pursuit that ended when he lost control of his vehicle and ended up off the roadway.

That’s according to Vermillion County Sheriff Michael Holtkamp, who said the pursuit began at approximately 8:50 p.m. Thursday when his office was contacted by the Vigo County Dispatch who informed them a driver was speeding northbound into Vermillion County.

The green Dodge Charger was quickly caught up with by a Vermillion County deputy who attempted a traffic stop. However, the driver refused to pull over and continued speeding northbound along S.R. 63.

As the pursuit approached the intersection of U.S. 36 and S.R. 63, the driver reportedly lost control of his car and went into a grassy area just off the interchange where his vehicle came to a stop.

Holtkamp said deputies quickly placed the driver, Todd N. Paine, 20, of Sheldon, Illinois under arrest. Paine faces preliminary charges of reckless driving, resisting law enforcement, and illegal possession of alcohol.

Holtkamp thanked Rockville Police and the Parke County Sheriff’s Office for assisting in the arrest.