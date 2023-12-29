EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Logan’s Promise and Toyota Indiana are teaming up to help residents in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Gibson counties plan ahead for New Year’s celebrations.

“It is not to go bar to bar, it is just to get home safely,” says Charles Brown, the founder of Logan’s Promise.

Brown says Lyft rides will be covered up to $25 if riders use the promo code “SAFENEWYEARS2023.”

Last year, the non-profit says they helped around 800 people get home safely on New Years. On Thanksgiving, they say they helped around 420 people get home. Brown says they hope to help even more people going into 2024.

“The goal of the organization is to provide opportunities for people to make good choices. You know it is easy for people to go out and have a good time but we carry a responsibility and need to plan ahead,” Brown says.

Brown created the non-profit in honor of his son Logan who died in a drunk driving crash in 2015.

“It makes it a little harder when somebody has been under the influence because those things can be prevented. So if you can prevent that from happening before you even go out, that is best for everyone involved,” says Crystal Elliot, the Mcutchanville Fire Department Division Chief.

Driving under the influence causes a large number of fatalities, especially during the holidays. According to the CDC, about 30 people die in the United States every 51 minutes daily due to wrecks involving someone being under the influence of alcohol.

“Whenever you are driving, if a deer pops out, your time to react is going to be longer when you are under the influence. Your hand and eye are not going as fast,” Elliot says.

The offer will be available from 9 pm on New Year’s Eve to 3:30 am on New Year’s Day.