Sagamore of the Wabash recipient Bob Vollmer dies at 104

This Aug. 2, 2016 photo provided by Indiana Department of Natural Resources shows Bob Vollmer. Vollmer, 102, who is Indiana’s oldest state employee is retiring after nearly six decades on the job, saying that “your body tells you when it’s time to go.” Vollmer plans to report to work for the last time Feb. 6, 2020, as a surveyor for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The southern Indiana man, whose mother lived to be 108, joined the state agency in 1962. (John Maxwell/ Indiana Department of Natural Resources via AP)

INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced that long-time employee Bob Vollmer has passed away at the age of 104.

Vollmer retired in 2020 at the age of 102, at that time he was the oldest DNR employee and the oldest Indiana state employee. In 2016, Governor Eric Holcomb awarded Vollmer the Sagamore of the Wabash award.

“If you ever had the chance to spend time with him and her the adventures of a life well lived, you will carry those special memories for a lifetime,” DNR Director Dan Bortner said in a Facebook post.

Vollmer enlisted in the Navy after the attack on Pearl Harbor. After the war, Vollmer graduated from Purdue University with a degree in biological and agricultural engineering in 1952.