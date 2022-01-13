Sagamore of the Wabash recipient Bob Vollmer dies at 104

INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced that long-time employee Bob Vollmer has passed away at the age of 104.
Vollmer retired in 2020 at the age of 102, at that time he was the oldest DNR employee and the oldest Indiana state employee. In 2016, Governor Eric Holcomb awarded Vollmer the Sagamore of the Wabash award.
“If you ever had the chance to spend time with him and her the adventures of a life well lived, you will carry those special memories for a lifetime,” DNR Director Dan Bortner said in a Facebook post.
Vollmer enlisted in the Navy after the attack on Pearl Harbor. After the war, Vollmer graduated from Purdue University with a degree in biological and agricultural engineering in 1952.