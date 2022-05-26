SALEM, Ind. (WEHT) – The community of Salem is coming together to bury a 5-year-old boy that no one knows anything about. The boy was found dead inside a suitcase in the woods of New Pekin in the 7000 block of East Holder Road by a resident hunting mushrooms on April 16.

Weathers Funeral Home will host the boy’s funeral on June 1 at 11 a.m. for the public and the city of Salem has donated a plot at Crown Hill Cemetery. Organizers of the funeral say as of May 26 that funeral costs has been covered by donations.

According to Washington County Indiana Sheriffs Department Facebook page, the funeral will be livestreamed by the funeral home.

Police describe the boy as black and about four feet tall. An autopsy was conducted that led to no answers of the boy’s death according to officials.

State police and the FBI are working together and have been in contact with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children according to authorities.

Police have started a special tip-line to help solve the boy’s case. Anyone with information is urged to call the number (888) 437-6432.