LEBANON, Ind. — What began as an argument over dog poop led to one neighbor allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another in Lebanon.

The dispute involved several people on Ascot Drive, including 37-year-old Mackenzie Ray.

On July 31, Ray called police on her neighbors at least three times.

When police arrived at the home after the last call around 8 p.m., a probable cause affidavit showed Ray still held a handgun in her hand. She threw it into a garage when police ordered her to drop the weapon at gunpoint. When an officer retrieved the gun, he found a magazine inserted that had six rounds of ammunition. No round was chambered in the handgun however.

Ray told officers the incident began when she was sitting in her car in the driveway, and her neighbor started yelling then came onto her property and moved the security camera on the side of her house. Video from the camera showed the man coming on her property and moving the camera.

A woman who lived with the neighbor told police he moved the camera because their home could be seen at the current angle of the lens.

The woman told police Ray’s dog had defecated on her porch, and the man was yelling at Ray about the poop when he decided to move the camera.

Ray got out of her car to scream at the man, then went inside the house to call 911 and came back out with a gun, according to court documents.

When police tried to talk the man himself, they say he smelled of alcohol and appeared to be “heavily intoxicated.”

A neighbor who was not involved in the dispute said he saw Ray point the gun at her neighbors and captured it on video.

That neighbor told police Ray had been out of control for some time.

He stated that she is confrontational and causes repeated problems in the neighborhood. Incident Narrative by Lebanon Police Officer Tyler Winings

When Lebanon Officer Tyler Winings saw the video, it captured Ray in her driveway with a pistol in her hand. She was yelling at a neighbor as he sat on his porch. Officer Winings wrote in an incident narrative that Ray had a “firing grip” on the gun and pointed it at the man several times while waving it.

Ray was arrested for pointing a firearm.

Police recommended that the other neighbor be charged with criminal trespassing, but he was not arrested.