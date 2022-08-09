INDIANA (WEHT) – The Schnucks grocery chain is participating in a food drive.

Officials with Schnucks say the chain is participating in a food drive with Operation Food Search. According to Schnucks officals, the chain is “Shopping Out Hunger” from August 8 to August 15. All stores are hosting a food drive to support food pantries, homeless shelters and transition houses. Officials say to look for collection volunteers or a donation bin at the front of each store. Officials say the most requested non-perishable items include:

Canned Goods

Cereals

Pastas

Peanut Butter

Schnucks stores within the Tri-State include:

Jasper area 3605 N Newton St

Evansville area 600 E Boonville-New Harmony Rd 4500 W Lloyd Expy 3700 N First Ave 3501 N Green River Rd 5000 Washington Ave

Newburgh area 8301 Bell Oaks Dr



