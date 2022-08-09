INDIANA (WEHT) – The Schnucks grocery chain is participating in a food drive.

Officials with Schnucks say the chain is participating in a food drive with Operation Food Search. According to Schnucks officals, the chain is “Shopping Out Hunger” from August 8 to August 15. All stores are hosting a food drive to support food pantries, homeless shelters and transition houses. Officials say to look for collection volunteers or a donation bin at the front of each store. Officials say the most requested non-perishable items include:

  • Canned Goods
  • Cereals
  • Pastas
  • Peanut Butter

Schnucks stores within the Tri-State include:

  • Jasper area
    • 3605 N Newton St
  • Evansville area
    • 600 E Boonville-New Harmony Rd
    • 4500 W Lloyd Expy
    • 3700 N First Ave
    • 3501 N Green River Rd
    • 5000 Washington Ave
  • Newburgh area
    • 8301 Bell Oaks Dr

Officials with Schnucks say people who want to donate should look for collection volunteers or a donation bin at the front of each Schnucks store. More information about the event can be found here.