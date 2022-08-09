INDIANA (WEHT) – The Schnucks grocery chain is participating in a food drive.
Officials with Schnucks say the chain is participating in a food drive with Operation Food Search. According to Schnucks officals, the chain is “Shopping Out Hunger” from August 8 to August 15. All stores are hosting a food drive to support food pantries, homeless shelters and transition houses. Officials say to look for collection volunteers or a donation bin at the front of each store. Officials say the most requested non-perishable items include:
- Canned Goods
- Cereals
- Pastas
- Peanut Butter
Schnucks stores within the Tri-State include:
- Jasper area
- 3605 N Newton St
- Evansville area
- 600 E Boonville-New Harmony Rd
- 4500 W Lloyd Expy
- 3700 N First Ave
- 3501 N Green River Rd
- 5000 Washington Ave
- Newburgh area
- 8301 Bell Oaks Dr
More information about the event can be found here.