School funding issue persists as Indiana lawmakers reconvene

Members in the House of Representatives listen as Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston speaks during Organization Day at the Statehouse, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, pool)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — As state legislators gear up to craft the next two-year budget, school districts around Indiana continue to face funding uncertainties amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders of the Republican-dominated Legislature said they want to protect school funding while pointing to uncertainty about state tax revenue amid the coronavirus-caused recession as they face approving a new two-year state budget next spring.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has maintained that he’s committed to not cutting education funding – even as other state agencies have reduced their budgets. He also promised school leaders they would receive 100% of state funding for each of their students – no matter how they receive their instruction.

(This story was originally published on November 28, 2020)

