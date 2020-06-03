Schools give advice on how to talk to kids about protests

(WXIN) – Protests and violence can be difficult to comprehend at any age, but can be especially hard for children. WXIN‘s Melissa Crash explains how school districts are stepping up to help guide families through these important but difficult conversations.

Many schools are sending out messages of support to families and students this week.

“We have a legal obligation to make sure every student in our district feels safe.” said Hamilton Southeastern Chief Equity Officer Erica Buchanan-Rivera. “We have to be immersed into critical conversations to understand not only the why behind these systemic issues, but our role, our responsibility and our call for action.”

School counselors recommend discussing these issues with your children and asking what they are thinking about or what questions they have. They recommend honest conversations and being mindful of emotional reactions because it can be traumatic and scary.

“We know that students at the age of six months are able to determine racial differences, by the age of four they are able to have racial biases and we know mistreatment happens to students as early as preschool, so parents especially in communities of color have to have these conversations about race at a very early age,” said Buchanan-Rivera.

She says it’s important to create a d safe and understanding space for dialogue with children to discuss all important issues.

