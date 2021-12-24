Schools in Indiana might start offering career coaching

INDIANA (WEHT) – An Indiana state senator wants to see schools offer career coaching – potentially starting at early elementary school.

State Senator Jeff Raatz also chairs the Senate Education Committee, and he is working on a bill that would launch a pilot program to educate students about career options. The plan is still under development, but State Senator Raatz says the program could involve special classes, guest speakers, and one-on-one counseling for older students. The goal is to help kids figure out which career they’d like to pursue before they get to college – so they can complete internships and earn their degrees on time.

“We just need to do a better job, and it’s not being critical by any means, but certainly helping students to have a better idea of what they want to do when they get at least by their sophomore year, by the end of their sophomore year. And looking at work based learning opportunities.” State Senator Raatz said.

If the bill becomes law, the program would be tried in a handful of school districts before the state decides whether it should be expanded statewide. State Senator Raatz says the program could start off with federal funding or grant dollars. Lawmakers would have to wait until the budget is rewritten in 2023 to allocate state funding.