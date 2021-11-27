Search continues for missing 2-year-old girl in Columbus, IN

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WEHT) — A second day was spent searching a southern Indiana river for a 2-year-old girl after her father was pulled from his partially submerged truck.

Due to hypothermia, Emma Sweet’s father was hospitalized on Saturday. Officials say investigators were given differing stories from the Bartholomew County sheriff about what happened to her since duck hunters spotted his truck around 6 a.m. Friday. That truck was reportedly seen in the East Fork of the White River near Columbus.

According to Sheriff Matt Myers, Emma’s coat was found about a mile downstream and investigators believed it was likely that she was in the water. He says Emma’s family realizes the search is likely about finding her body.

AP contributed to this report.